DECATUR
Donald Hunsucker, age 66 of Decatur, passed away on December 9, 2021 at Parkway Medical Center. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with service to follow. Rev. Dallas Culver is officiating. Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home directing.
Don retired in July of 2020 after 24 years of service in Marketing at Media Solutions in Madison, AL. He loved his family and Kentucky basketball. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Odell; his mother, Sarah Eileen (Barnes); sisters, Charlene and Catrina and son Glenn.
His surviving family include his loving wife, Louise Raspberry Hunsucker; son, Jason (Amanda); daughters, Courtney and Sara; brother, Charlie; nieces and eight beautiful grandchildren that he loved so very much, Timmy, Britlee, Greyson, Tristan, Kennedy, Kailee, Tucker and Cali.
