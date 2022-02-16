DECATUR — Funeral service for Donald Johnson, 83, will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Lynn Harvel and Bro. Shane Britt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Johnson passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 24, 1938, in Morgan County to Alvin Nathaniel Johnson and Gladys Viola Brown Johnson.
He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retiring after serving 21 years, and served in the Vietnam and Korean Wars. He was a Purple Heart Recipient. He also worked for Decatur Utilities, as the Water Treatment Plant Operator, where he also retired after 21 years of service. He was a Ham Radio Operator and worked at Tennessee Valley Recycling.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Patsy Carolyn Johnson; and his parents.
Survivors include daughters, Sherry Hatfield, Kim Barto (Doyne); son, Rodney Johnson (Hollie); grandchildren, Paul Hatfield, Misty Ricks, Hannah Hargrove, Autumn Mae Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jaylah Ricks, Kamden Ricks, Braylee Ricks, Elizabeth Hargrove; dear friends, Jim & Debbie.
Pallbearers will be Paul Hatfield, Kamden Ricks, James Hargrove, Josh Ricks, Timmy Blackwood and Terry Blackwood.
