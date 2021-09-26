HARTSELLE — Funeral Service for Donald Eugene Jones, 66 of Hartselle, will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jimmy Watson Officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Jones was born September 23, 1955 in Ohio, to Charlie Jones and Mable Christine McNutt Jones. He passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scotty Jones; daughter-in-law, Lawana Jones; two sisters, Rebecca Green and Florence Harper.
Donald retired from the Morgan County District One Shop after 20 years.
Survivors include wife, Eloise Jones; two sons, Tony Jones and Charlie Jones; daughter, Tina Moore; brother, Milton Jones (Sue); sister, Debra Lambert (Gene; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
