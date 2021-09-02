DECATUR — Donald Joseph “Joe” Sides, 77, of Decatur, a longtime community leader and lover of the outdoors who brought joy and laughter to everyone he met, passed away on Tuesday, August 31.
Joe was born on July 12, 1944 in Baltimore, MD. to Donald E. and Peggy Sides. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1962 and from the University of Alabama, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, in 1966. After serving in Korea in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the Cumberland School of Law before joining the Sirote & Permutt law firm in Birmingham. He returned to Decatur in 1990 and served as in-house counsel for Cook’s Pest Control, retiring in 2016.
Joe demonstrated a lifelong commitment to community service, serving as president of the Rotary Club of Decatur, a “Big Brother” of Alabama, district chair of Boy Scouts of America, district chair of United Way and a board member of Decatur Animal Services.
An avid outdoorsman, Joe enjoyed spending time on the Tennessee River, boating, fishing, searching for historical artifacts and enjoying the company of his many friends and close family. He also enjoyed frequent fishing and hunting trips throughout the American West and the Northwest Territories of Canada, in addition to relaxing and scuba diving throughout the Caribbean.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by Glee Davidson Sides, his wife of 30 years; children Wilson Craig (Heather) and Lawson Craig (Leigh Ann); grandchildren Taylor Colston (Caleb), Elle Fitzsimmons, Cade Fitzsimmons, Lawson Craig and Liam Craig; great granddaughter Norah Colston; sister, Patsy Sides Brooke; nephew, Tom Brooke (Kristin); and great nephew, Graham Brooke.
Joe’s funeral services will be held Friday, September 3, at Central United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m.
The family asks that you make a contribution to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.
