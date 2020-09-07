DECATUR — Donald Lary Hill of Decatur, Alabama passed away on September 2nd, 2020. His visitation was Sunday, September 6th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. The Celebration of Life began at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Rhodes officiating. Burial followed in Ryan, Alabama at Ryan Baptist Church.
Don is survived by his wife, Melba Julian Hill; son, Duane Hill (Natalie); stepdaughters, Melanie Reid (George), and Angela Dodson (Nathaniel); grandchildren, Brandon, Cameron, Austin, Blake, Jake, Ashley, Monica and Natalie; five great-grandchildren and his aunt, Sarah Fisk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Norman Allen Hill and mother, Ruth McDonald Hill Boles, both from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
Don was born in Huntsville, Alabama, grew up in Madison County, and graduated from Butler High School. His first job was with John’s Big Brother Foods in Huntsville, where he began his Food and Grocer career in the meat department. Don moved on to The Kroger Company where he held multiple positions, but retired as Store Manager after 32 years of service. He was recognized as one of the Company’s top performers on multiple occasions, winning several management awards. He attended South Decatur Church and was involved with the Church family there. Don was an avid golfer who enjoyed years of comradery and competition with his many golfing buddies, and shared his love of the game with his grandsons. He loved life, his family and friends, and was always ready with a big hug and huge smile for his loved ones. His laugh and joyful presence will be remembered and missed.
Pallbearers will be George Reid, Nathaniel Dodson, Blake Blacklidge, Jake Blacklidge, James Beverly and Brad Humphries.
