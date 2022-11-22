PULASKI, TENNESSEE — Donald Lee Kirkpatrick, Sr., 75, died November 17, 2022. A visitation was held Sunday, November 20, 2022 from noon until funeral time at 2 p.m. at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Survivors include his wife, Janice Rose Kirkpatrick of Pulaski, TN. Carr & Erwin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

