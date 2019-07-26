RUSSELLVILLE — Donald Ray Bailey, Sr., 72, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Huntsville Hospital. He was a 1964 graduate of Mount Hope High School and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. A veteran of the United States Marines, he was a demolition engineer in the First Marine Division and served in Vietnam during 1966-67. He retired after 35 years at Wolverine Tube in Decatur and was also a part-time upholsterer for 30 years. In addition, he built saddles and enjoyed Civil War reenactment. He also played with the Glory Bound Bluegrass Gospel Group.
Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.
Mr. Bailey is survived by wife, Gwendolyn Ann Wood Bailey; sons, Donnie Bailey and wife, Tammy and Jeremy Bailey; grandchildren, Donovan, Levi, Megan, John Riley and Peyton Bailey; brother, Randy Bailey and wife, Ann; sisters, Connie Vandiver and husband, Dudley, Rita Sprinkle and husband, Mike, Pat Murphy and husband, Danny, and Rhonda Jett and husband, Ken.
Preceding him in death were parents, Wallace and Nell King Bailey and brother, Kenneth Bailey.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.