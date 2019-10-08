HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Donald Ray Scott, 64, will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Fred Nichols officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Falkville City Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Scott passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born April 22, 1955, in Morgan County to James Franklin Scott and Ella Mae Vernon Scott. He was a business manager for Stuckey’s prior to his passing. Preceding him in death were his wife, Michelle Savinda Scott; his parents; four brothers, Tommy, Mike, George and Robert Scott; two sisters, Peggy Young and Shirley Murray and two grandchildren, Madden and Maddox Scott.
Survivors include one son, Joshua Scott, (Jessica); one daughter, Amanda Welch; two brothers, James Scott (Susan) and David Scott (Brenda); two sisters, Sheila Young (Rathel) and Mary Pierce (Jerry); and two grandchildren, Braxton Welch and Tatum Scott.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Goodwin, James Michael Large, Preston Large, AJay Bomar, Wyatt Young and TJ Daniels.
