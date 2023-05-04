COURTLAND — Donie Neal “D.D.” Martin of Courtland, Alabama died peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her brother, Henry DeBardeleben Neal; her parents, William Mills Neal and Donie DeBardeleben (Neal) Allison; and her husband, Lawson Sykes Martin. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Neal Almand (Bond Almand); four daughters, Virginia Larkin Martin (John Thornton), Anne Randolph Martin, Ellen Pratt Martin, Donie Martin Carlson (Ken Carlson); and six cherished grandchildren, Henry Thornton, Virginia Thornton, Stuart Thornton, Lelia Carlson, Neal Carlson, and Sykes Carlson.

