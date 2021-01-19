DANVILLE — Graveside service for Donita Alexander, 53, of Danville will be today, January 19, 2021, at Alexander Welborn Cemetery, at 11:00 A.M. with Kenneth Johnson and Jim Bryant officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Alexander, who died Saturday, January 16, 2021, was born November 21, 1967, to Don Alexander and Reda Gillespie Alexander. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her mother, Reda Gillespie Alexander; brothers, Jason Alexander, Grady (Cindy) Alexander; nieces, Hannah, Haley, Paige and three great-nieces and nephew.
Visit our website a parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
