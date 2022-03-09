DECATUR — Funeral services for Donna Barkley Traylor will be held at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Viewing will be begin at 12:30 p.m. with the funeral following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Traylor passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at her home. She was born December 10, 1958 to Billy Lynn Barkley and “Pete” Alta Annette Barkley. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Michael Traylor and both parents, Bill and Pete Barkley.
Survivors include her son, Rickie Dustin Waits (Brooke Waits); daughter, Nikki Waits Jones (Frederick Jones); brothers, “Cubby” Billy Patrick Barkley and Tab Brooks Barkley. Mrs. Traylor had five grandchildren Rylee, Braiden and Raegen Poole and Madison and Jaxton Waits.
Mrs. Traylor made a career in nursing. She worked at Huntsville Hospital and later retired from being the plant nurse at Continental Auto. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
