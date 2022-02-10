MOULTON — Funeral for Donna Cartee Kelley, 66, of Moulton will be on Friday February 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Elliott’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Festus Grisson officiating. The visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Kelley was born in Chicago to C.O. Cartee and Sue Cartee. She was a member of New Center Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Casey and Jason Kelley.
She is survived by two sons, Nick Ballard and Tyler Ballard; sister, Jeannie Liles and husband, Wayne; brother, Bruce Cartee.
