DECATUR
Donna Faye Brown Fogus was born October 3, 1952 to Lyman Donald Brown and Elizabeth Faye Emberton Brown in Sheridan, Arkansas. She was the oldest of six, a wonderful big sister and friend. She was a great example to them and had a special bond with each one. She dreamed of being a writer, loathed her middle name and had a great love of books from an early age.
She met the love of her life, Hilton Henry Fogus, who was serving in the Coast Guard. After a six month, long distance relationship, they married and moved to Vidalia, Louisiana where he was stationed. He served an additional eleven years in the Coast Guard before retiring. They moved six times, residing in Mississippi, Niagara Falls, New York and Alabama. She was a devoted military wife who helped other military families to adjust to the riggers of that lifestyle. They had two wonderful children, who she loved and served as a stay-at-home mom. She cared for them while her husband was deployed for weeks at a time, including a year-long deployment to Alaska.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Through her life, she continued to grow her faith in Jesus Christ and His restored gospel. She taught her children to love the Lord. She loved reading her scriptures, listening to spiritual messages from church leaders, attending the temple and fellowshipping with her church family.
She adored her grandchildren, loved Mexican food, cross stitching, and girls trips with her mom and sisters. Later in life she returned to work as an Activities Director at Cedar Springs Assisted Living. She found joy in serving the elderly, loved the relationships she built, and thought of them often. During that time, she had her first bout with cancer. The love of that community, her family and her faith kept her strong enough to fight. She was in remission for 13 years.
In 2021 her cancer returned. In her final years, she cherished long drives in the country with her love. They affectionately cared for each other through their illnesses and struggles. She was happiest when surrounded by family, especially her grandchildren. They were everything to her.
She passed away surrounded by her family on August 21, 2023 at 3:34 AM at the age of 70, after a long fight against cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lyman Brown and brother, Ronnie Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Hilton Fogus; son, Bradley Fogus (Nikki); daughter, Laura Campbell (Robbie); six grandchildren: Zach Brady (Jessica) and Ethan Brady (Kyndell Seay), Owen, Garrett, Reese, and Marley Campbell; two great-grandchildren, Q and Mya Hayes; loving mother, Elizabeth Brown; two sisters, Brenda Pannozzo and Angela Brown; two brothers, Donald Brown and Chris Brown; and many extended family members and friends.
Her viewing will be held at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur, AL on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 6-8:00 PM. Her funeral will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2006 Modaus Rd. SW, Decatur, AL. There will be a family viewing at 9:00 AM prior to the funeral. The interment will be at 12:00 PM at Sardis Springs Baptist Church, 18310 Al-251, Athens, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Jude Research Hospital, fighting childhood cancer.
