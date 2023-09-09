D.9.9.23 Donna Fuller.jpg

NEW YORK FORMERLY OF DECATUR — Donna Fuller, 77, died on August 17, 2023, in New York City. She was born June 6, 1946, to Mary and Aubrey Fuller. Donna was educated in the Decatur public schools and was a graduate of Converse College. Following college, she moved to New York City where she had a long career in the fashion industry. Donna began her career at the fashion house of Yves Saint Laurent where she worked for more than twenty years. Following that she worked for many years at Givenchy. Although Donna lived in New York for all of her adult life she never forgot her roots and returned to Decatur for extended visits.

