MARYVILLE, TN. — Donna Alexander Gray passed away peacefully at her home in Maryville, TN., on Friday, June 24, 2022.
She loved helping people and was a registered nurse for 42 years and worked as the school nurse at Heritage High School for 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Donald Alexander; her mother, Murleane Rutherford Alexander; and her niece Kay Ellen Gray.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Glen Tracy Gray; and a very loved daughter, Leslie Elizabeth Gray of Knoxville, TN; a brother, Gary Alexander of North Myrtle Beach, SC; two nephews Zach Alexander of Charleston, SC., and Ben Alexander of North Myrtle Beach; and a niece Kathryn Alexander of Lexington, SC. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Michelle Gray of Huntsville; and nephew Ryan Gray of Huntsville; along with numerous cousins; aunts; and uncles. She is also survived by her loyal dog Harper.
Donna leaves a legacy of love, laughter and caring. She positively impacted everyone she met with her infectious laughter and big heart. She had a saying “if you want a friend, you have to be a friend”. She definitely lived that. She was born in Decatur, AL., and graduated from Austin High School class of 1976. She studied nursing and graduated from the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She met her husband while she was nursing at Decatur General Hospital in Decatur, Alabama where they began a lifelong adventure together that led them to Mesquite, TX., Palestine, TX., Meridian, MS, and Hoover, AL., before moving to Maryville, TN. in 2002. She was an active volunteer who loved her students at Heritage High and was recognized as employee of the year in 2008-2009. She loved her church Fairview United Methodist Church and loved helping friends everywhere. Donna loved the Lord and is now in His loving arms laughing with loved ones in Heaven.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. On Wednesday June 29, 2022, there will be a casual graveside service at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville, AL., at 4 p.m.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
