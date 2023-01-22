TRINITY — Donna Jean Reeves Abbott, 43 of Trinity, Alabama, passed away January 18, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 1, 1980 in Morgan County to Elbert and Bonnie Kilpatrick Reeves. Visitation will be held on Monday January 23, 2023, 12:00 until service time beginning at 2:00 at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel in Hamilton, AL. Burial will follow at Palmer Cemetery.
