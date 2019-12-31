DANVILLE — Funeral service for Donna Joe “Jodie” McCormick, 53, will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ralph Henderson and Rev. Sandra Locke-Godbey officiating. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mrs. McCormick died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born September 25, 1966, in Morgan County to Billy Joe Parker and Dorothy Nell Thompson Parker. She was formerly the office manager for the Morrison’s Cafe’ in the Decatur Morgan Hospital location. She was a great wife and mother and a very good cook. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe Parker and a sister, Janet Lewis.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny McCormick; one son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Courtney McCormick; mother, Dorothy Nell Thompson Parker; one sister, Doris Thrasher; mother-in-law, Bebe Reid; three nephews, one niece and and a host of great-nieces and nephews that she called her grandbabies.
Pallbearers will be Jake Linderman, Jason McCormick, Jeremy McCormick, Brandon McCormick, Keith McCormick and Matthew McCormick.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jonathan Thrasher, Justin Linderman and Dallas Pierce.
