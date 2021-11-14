HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Donna Jean Kinney, 73, will be Monday, November 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Rock Creek Baptist Church, with Cliff Barger officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kinney died on Friday, November 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born on February 1, 1948, in Pontiac, Michigan to Ralph D. Zolman and Margaret Catherine Linton. Mrs. Kinney was a founding member of the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department; she was a thirty-five-year volunteer firefighter, and she was in the Morgan County Honor Guard.
Mrs. Kinney was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard Zolman and Mark Zolman; sister, Barbara Marcum; husband, Eual H. Kinney sr.; son, Eual H. Kinney jr.; and son-in-law, George Wheatcroft.
Survivors include daughters, Shannon Wheatcroft and Deanna Speegle (Shane); brothers, Ralph Zoleman and Loren Zoleman; grandchildren, Marina Wheatcroft, Eual H. Kinney (Tre) and Abby Speegle.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Morgan County Honor Guard.
