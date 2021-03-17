LOS ANGELES, CALIF. — Donna Lee Nall (neé Nuttall) passed away on February 21, 2021 in Los Angeles at the age of 87.
Born in Cordova, AL on May 5, 1933 and raised in Montgomery, Donna and her beloved husband, Hilary Herbert Nall, raised their children in Dallas, and retired to Fairhope, AL, where they were active in the community.
After her husband’s death in 2000, Donna moved to Decatur, AL for a time and finally to Los Angeles to be near her children, Roger Nall and Grace Anne Sophia, daughter-in-law, Francie, and grandchildren, Robert and Nicholas Nall. She is also survived by her adored sister, Barbara Joan Nuttall Healey.
Donna loved her family, her dogs and cats, her many good friends and the Crimson Tide (not necessarily in that order). She patronized local arts and theatre wherever she was living, traveled the world in a busy and well-spent retirement, and, in between, made an awful lot of good food for an awful lot of lucky people.
Donna had that knack for enjoying life and making it nicer for those around her, and her family mourns and misses her for all of it, but mostly for her kind heart and her always attentive, loving good care of us all. God speed, Mom. We know Dad’s been waiting with a hug. And probably an empty yet hopeful plate . . .
Interment was at Memory Gardens of Fairhope Cemetery in Fairhope on March 12, 2021. Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore Arts Center in Fairhope, AL or the Fairhope Public Library.
