TOWN CREEK — Donna Lynn Harrison Barnett, 69, died December 5, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Tuesday in Ferguson Cemetery with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Donna was the wife of the late Kenneth George Barnett.
