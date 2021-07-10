HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Donna Madison Maze, 63, will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Tucker officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Maze died on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born Sunday, July 21, 1957, in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Max Allen Madison and Jewel Stough Madison. Mrs. Maze was the Office Manager for McCutcheon Heating and Cooling, prior to her passing. She loved nature and was an avid bird watcher, especially the cardinals. She loved caring for her animals.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother that never missed a game, a gymnastics meet or cheering event. She was preceded in death by her father.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Maze; son, Daxton Maze (Olivia); daughters, Chelsea Maze Emfinger (Kyle), Ferrah Maze Isaacson (Aaron); mother, Jewel Stough Madison; brother, Larry Madison (Shari); sister, Betty Madison; grandchildren, Collins and Max.
Pallbearers will be family members.
In lieu of flowers: Family requests memorial donations be made to the Gideons International.
