DECATUR — Donna Jane Peck, 66, of Decatur Alabama, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Summerford Health and Rehab Center in Falkville, Alabama. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, March 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. Pastors Jason Greene, and Joanne Griffith will be officiating, and pallbearers will be family and friends.
Donna was born on September 22, 1955, to James (Jim) and Jane Peck in Decatur, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother James (Jim Jr), and (Sherry), brother Steve and (Nikita), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna graduated from Austin High School in 1973. After High School, she earned a B.S. degree from UNA in Elementary Education. Always an overachiever, Donna continued her education, earning an additional BS. in accounting from Athens State University.
After college she began her professional career at Champion International Paper. As her career developed, Donna continued pursuing her education and earned a M.S. in Human Resources Management from UAH.
Her pursuit of excellence and professionalism opened an array of professional opportunities. She was active in Professional Secretaries International; first locally, then at the state, national, and international level. Donna traveled extensively to professional seminars as both an attendee as well as a lecturer. She had a successful career and retired from Champion International Paper with more than twenty years of service.
Donna was a faithful Christian, and devoted follower of Jesus Christ. She was very active in the life of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Decatur, Alabama. She taught Jr. High Sunday School, was a very helpful member of the team that taught confirmation classes, was one of the people, who especially enjoyed teaching sixth graders. She was key to the success of various aspects of children and youth programs at Wesley. Donna valued Christian education and discipleship and will always be remembered for the impact she made in the life of so many young people. Donna was also involved with the ministries of United Methodist Women, where she inspired her friends and sisters in Christ.
Her life was a blessing, and her memory will be blessed and cherished by all who knew her. Confident of her faith, we know that she has entered eternal life in Jesus Christ.
