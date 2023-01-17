D 1.17.23 donnie Clem.jpg
ATHENS — Donnie Earl Clem, 71 of Athens, Alabama, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born August 14, 1951 in Alabama, he was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He retired from Alabama Department of Transportation after 33 Years of service. Donnie was a bridge tender for Keller Memorial Draw Bridge and he was the superintendent for Morgan and Limestone County Road Department. He won awards for the best Rest Station on Highway 65 in Elkmont and also received awards for his excellent work on the highway department in Montgomery. When he was a child he helped keep books for ballgames with his father Coy Clem.

