DECATUR — Donnie Mae Hodges, age 98 of Decatur, went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born March 22, 1923 in Elkmont, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Cassie Hodges; brothers, Walter Lee Hodges, Eugene Hodges and John Calvin Hodges. She is survived by 10 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was the owner and operator of Donnie’s Beauty Nook for over 40 years. She was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church in Decatur. She taught in the Children’s Department for more than 40 years. She loved the children and they loved her.
Arrangements are by Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation is today, February 2 at 11:00 and the service at 12:00. Interment will be in Pettusville Cemetery, Elkmont.
