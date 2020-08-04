FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Donnie Max Woods, 69, will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Childers Cemetery with Brother Stephen Cannon officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Woods died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 13, 1951, in Morgan County to Casper Lebron Woods and Margaret Onzelle Mardis Woods. He was employed as a pipefitter and welder for Brown and Root and for S&F Sign Company, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Joni Renee Woods and a brother, David Woods.
Survivors include his wife, Janet Woods; two sons, John Blackwood (Tabatha) and Jeremy D. Blackwood (Beth); two daughters, Michelle Reeves (Kerry) and Jana Kirkpatrick; one sister, Ronna Gail Halbrooks; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Paxton Reeves, Asher Kirkpatrick, Brett Blackwood, Collin Blackwood, Trevor Blackwood, Ken Brown, Al Brown and David Halbrooks.
