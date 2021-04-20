HARTSELLE — Donnie Wayne Dodds, 72, died April 16, 2021 at his residence in Hartselle, AL. He was born October 11, 1948 to William “Will” Dodds and Dora Stevens Dodds in Booneville, MS.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife, one son, one daughter, six sisters, and three brothers.
He is survived by one son, Michael Dodds (Kay), Moulton, AL; one daughter, Ashley Dodds (Andy), Hartselle, AL; one brother, Herschel Dodds (Patsy), Mississippi; four grandchildren, Justin Poole, Michael Dodds, Dade Salcido, Alyssa Dodds; one great-granddaughter, Jaida Poole; and a host of nephews and nieces.
A memorial for Donnie will be held at a later date.
