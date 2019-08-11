DECATUR — Dora Beatrice Hyde Biggers, formerly of Florence, was laid to rest along with her husband, William Lee Biggers on August 2, 2019 in Florence Cemetery.
Dora was born January 8, 1937. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Biggers; parents, Thoyle J. Hyde and Irma Corrine Hyde; and brother, David Ralph Hyde.
Survivors include one daughter, Jo Nell Johnson (Keith); grandchildren, Randall Wilson (Heather) and Tanya Mabry-Rea (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Jacob and Bailey Rea, Liam Reese and Colin Wilson; sister, Betty Ventre (Andrew), Huntsville; sisters-in-law, Linda Wells Hyde, Spruce Pine, Helen Kaye Mohammadi, Atlanta, Georgia and Martha Sue McLamb, Tampa, Florida; and nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.