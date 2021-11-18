FALKVILLE
Dora Leigh Hodges Dearth, died Nov 2, 2021, at Cullman Regional Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Dearth and her parents, Inez Reid Hodges and Oliver Hodges.
Dora was a graduate of Falkville High School and Florence State University.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falkville Baptist Church, where she was a member.
A visitation is planned at Peck Funeral Home, in Hartselle, AL on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., Graveside services and interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Falkville Cemetery.
