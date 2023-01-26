EVA — Dora Lou Sanders Woodard of Eva passed away peacefully in the early hours of January 22, 2023. Mrs. Woodard was 84 years old.
Mrs. Woodard was born to the union of James Harold Sanders, Jr. and Rubye Oakes Sanders in Valhermoso Springs, Alabama on March 18, 1938. She graduated from Eva High School in 1956, and later worked for (and retired from) the Morgan County Board of Education from May 29, 1956 through October 31, 1960 and then again from June 14, 1971 through August 31, 1998 where she served as Payroll Clerk and Assistant Finance Director. Following her retirement, Mrs. Woodard served two terms as a Morgan County School Board Member (1998–2010). She was a member of St. Andrew’s Global Methodist Church.
Much could be said of Mrs. Woodard’s life and the impact she left on others. But nothing printed in these short paragraphs would do either the justice they deserve. If you, like us who remain and cherish our memories of her, were among those with whom it was “[you] and her,” you perfectly understand why. In short, Mrs. Woodard was a devoted disciple, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and spouse. She was a servant to her Lord, family, and community, nonpareil. She set an example to which all should aspire.
Mrs. Woodard is survived by her husband, John Babchak; sons, David Woodard (Paula) and Scott Woodard (Kelly); grandchildren, Brandon Woodard (Samantha), Scott Woodard, Jr. (Marcie), Russell Woodard (Amber McKleroy), and Bryant Woodard; her great-grandson, Scott Woodard, III; her sister, Sue Miller (Cecil); and her sister-in-law, Beth Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 32 years, Russell Woodard: her sister, Patsy Rea; her brother, Wallace Sanders; and her brothers-in-law, Robin Rea and Darrell Woodard.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Woodard, Scott Woodard, Jr., Russell Woodard, Bryant Woodard, Allan Rea, Ricky Rea, Nathan Woodard, Hal Sanders, Kirk Sanders, Bryan Moses, and Phillip Glaze.
Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home in Cullman. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Moss Service Funeral Home chapel, officiated by her niece, the Reverend Jaina Glaze. She will lie in state for one hour before the service. Burial will follow in Hamby’s Chapel United Methodist Church (her home church) in Eva.
