DECATUR — Doris Ann Withrow Cabell, 83, passed away August 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Joe Cabell and her grandson, Joe Pokorny. She is survived by her four daughters, Linda Cabell of Decatur, Susan (Richard) Pokorny of Jacksonville, FL, Elizabeth (Stephen) Passano of Annapolis, MD and JoAnn (Brent) Cordell of Decatur; grandchildren, Amanda (Alan) Hall, Ryan (Elizabeth) Pokorny, Margaret (Quayshaun) Logan, Hannah and Russell (Kirsten) Passano, Ashely Kellett, Alex (Bennett) Clark, and Avery Cordell, eight great-grandchildren, Macy and Deacon Hall, James Sheldon, Nyaijha Logan, Norah, Scott and Henry Pokorny and Beau Clark.
Doris was born in West Virginia but shared her life’s journey with friends in Berea, OH and her final home of Decatur, AL. Her greatest joy was being a Mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. To know Doris was to love Doris. To be loved by Doris was a gift. Her door was always open, there was always a seat at her table and she treated EVERYONE like family. She will be missed by many. Our hearts will never be the same because she loved us so and made us feel so special.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Ronald McDonald House Charities at www.RHMC.org.
The family will receive visitors from 1 - 3 p.m. on Saturday September 5, 2020 at Shelton Funeral Home 2105 Beltline Road, Decatur, AL 35601.
