HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Doris Bell Mitchell, 86, will be Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Grace Episcopal Church in Cullman, Alabama with Father Jay Gardner and Rev. Bob Blackwell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Herring Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mitchell died on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born September 27, 1934 in Scottsboro, Alabama to Varnell Bell and Billie Grace Thornhill Bell. She was the Corporate President for Aqua-Marine Enterprises building Safety Shelters. She was a member of the Grace Episcopal Church of Cullman. Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Robert M. Mitchell; one son, R. Brent Mitchell (Melanie); two brothers, James Bell and Billy Jack Bell; grandchildren, Kathryn, Dustin (Josey); and great grandchildren, Mason, Olvia and Emily James.
