DECATUR — Doris Jean Drake, 79, passed away June 20, 2022 in Decatur, Alabama. Mrs. Drake was born on July 13, 1942 in Paris, Arkansas and was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Claudine Sikes.
She graduated from Scranton High School where she was valedictorian and selected to the basketball Hall of Fame. She attended Hendrix College and Arkansas Tech University and was a graduate of Southern Trust School at Birmingham Southern College. Mrs. Drake had a successful 35 year banking career, retiring as Vice-President and Trust Officer of AMSouth Bank in Decatur, Alabama. She was a member of Decatur Women’s Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Bank Women and Decatur Rotary Club. Following retirement, she volunteered with the North Alabama Red Cross. She attended Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Decatur.
Mrs. Drake is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Jim Drake; son, David Drake; grandchildren, Lauren and Christopher Drake of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Charlotte (Al) Stark, Marietta, GA; Fran (Jerry) Rephan, Hot Springs, AR, brothers, Don (Linda), Vilonia, AR and Charles (Sandy) , Scranton, AR; nine nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and nephews.
Her greatest pleasure was being with her grandchildren and family, especially at the beach.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service will be led by Rev. Tommy Lee at Redeemer Presbyterian Church on July 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM, with a visitation being held prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Doris Drake’s honor can be sent to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 240 Grant St. SE, Decatur, AL 35601. Friends and family are welcome to attend lunch following the service in the
Fellowship Hall.
