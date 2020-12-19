HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Doris Ellen Douglas, 92, will be Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Forrest Chapel Cemetery with Brother Harold Thompson and Reverend Amy Parsons Vaughn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Douglas, who died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home, was born July 29, 1928, in Morgan County to William Petway Roberts and Stella Elsie McCall Roberts. She was a member of Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church. She loved to read and was employed as a bookkeeper for Mutual Savings Life Insurance Company, until her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Douglas and her parents.
Survivors include one daughter, Joy Ellen Haynes (Ray); one sister, Willodene King; one grandson, Josh Haynes; two nieces, Carol Deal and Donna King.
