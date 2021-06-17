HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Doris Evelyn Massie, 94, will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jerome Ward officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Ms. Massie died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born October 27, 1926, in West Virginia, to Brady Janes and Anna Jane Slocum Janes. She was employed by Valley Rubber in office administration, prior to her retirement. She attended Gum Springs Baptist Church. Preceding her in death was her daughter, Dianna Phillips; brothers, Delbert and Edward Janes; sisters, Lorraine Laudermilk and Naomi Janes and her parents.
Survivors include her son, Rod Massie (Kathy); daughters, Barbara “Susie” Merkh (Ron), Reva Morton, Darlene Lamb; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.