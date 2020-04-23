DECATUR — Doris Fay Singleton, 85, of Decatur, passed away at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Her visitation will be on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Eugene McNutt officiating.
Mrs. Singleton was preceded in death by her parents, Hercle and Florie Lindsey; husband, James Dee Singleton; son, Jimmy Michael Singleton and siblings, Harold, Everett, Glenda and Dean.
She is survived by her daughter, Krista Singleton; granddaughter, Theresa Taylor; grandsons, Jimmy Singleton, Jason Osborn and JoDee Osborn; great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Evey, Brylie, Baylie, Mike, Nicholas, Josalynn, Dylynn, Maximo and JoJo; five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Singleton had a kind spirit and she truly loved her family with all of her heart. She was the most loving mother her children could have been blessed with, and her grandchildren thought the world of her. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be JoDee Osborn, Jimmy Singleton, Mike Osborn, Nicholas Osborn, Gregg Lindsey, Greg Carpenter, Gary Lindsey and Jonathan Johnson.
