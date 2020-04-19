NAUVOO — Doris Gaye Herron, 87, of Nauvoo, Alabama passed from this life into the arms of her loving Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. The graveside service will be held at Waldon Cemetery, Nauvoo, AL, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Kilgore-Green Funeral Home directing. Due to COVID19 health and safety restrictions, no public visitation and service will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Doris was born September 24, 1932 in Walker County, AL to William Bervin and Maggie Elizabeth Pierce Waldon. She graduated in 1950 from Carbon High School. She lived most of her life in the Carbon Hill area and worked as a skilled seamstress in the textile industry for many years.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; and her granddaughter-in-law, Cassie Herron, and her great granddaughter, Gracee Young. Survivors include her six sons: Bobby Joe Herron (Pam), Rick Herron (Sheri), Mark Herron (Ellen), Reverend Tim Herron (Judy), Duncan Herron (Gloria), and Jonathan Cook (Sally); her siblings: Bill Waldon, Bette Wilson, Frances Herron (Jerry), Reverend Jerry Waldon, Reverend David Waldon, and Joe Michael Waldon (Nina); close cousins, Jean Palmer and Roy Bevis. She leaves behind, including spouses, 22 adoring grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. Her beloved companion dog, Boy, will be lost without her. A special thanks to the caring nurses at Walker Baptist Hospital, especially JuliAnne Stephenson, who was with her on her homegoing. The family also thanks Tammy Garcia, who cared for her the last four years.
Doris was a Christian, a strong woman of faith, and saw the Lord answer many miracles in her life. She was a hard worker and expected nothing less from those around her. Doris loved her large family, doting on four generations of babies, and spoiled everyone with her unrivaled cooking. She was a fiercely tenacious and independent woman, which served her well in rearing an army of boys.
Reverends E. J. Lowery and David Waldon will officiate the graveside service. Pallbearers will be her sons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntingdon Disease of America (hdsa.org) or Lupus Foundation of America (lupus.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.