EVA — Doris Jane Harper, age 79, of Eva, Alabama passed away at her residence Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with the funeral service following in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Harper was born to Bronco Hobson and Essie Dunlap Holmes on January 29, 1943, in Morgan County, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Russell; second husband, James D. Harper; two sisters, Freda Bernard, Sarah Williams; three brothers, Ellis Holmes, O. D. Holmes, and Jimmy Holmes.
Survivors include, two sons, Kenneth Russell, Ronnie Russell (Janet); two daughters, Wanda Segler (David), Tammy Nichols (Tim); sister, Peggy Williams; 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She worked most of her life as a caregiver. She was a member of Ebenezer Freewill Baptist Church. Brother Roger Hood will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim McWhorter, Todd Russell, Kevin Russell, Wesley McWhirter, Landon McWhirter, and Bryan Holmes. Peck Funeral Home handling arrangements.
