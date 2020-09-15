DECATUR — Doris J. Newton, 83, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away at NHC in Moulton, Alabama on September 11, 2020. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, she had lived in Pensacola, Florida prior to moving to this area six years ago. She had worked for Distinctive Design, Village Shoppe and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. She attended Trinity Baptist Church until her health did not allow her to do so.
Graveside services for Mrs. Newton were Monday, September 14, 2020, at Cherry Hill Cemetery, Russellville, at 11 a.m. with Jason Thorn officiating.
Mrs. Newton is survived by her children, Debbie Herring and Charlie Thorn and his wife, Anita; sister, Betty LaFontain; grandchildren, Blake Herring, Chuck Thorn and wife, Lindsey, Ashley Thorn, and Michael Herring and wife, Delia; great-grandchildren, Jolie Herring, Cole Thorn, Chloe Thorn, Asher Thorn and Olivia Starnes, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Raymond and Ruth Woodruff Dugan.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.