ATHENS — Doris Jean Sherrill Hamby, 81, of Athens, formerly of East Lawrence, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. Her graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home assisting.
A member of the United Church of God, an International Association, Jean loved vegetable and flower gardening, bird watching and reading her Bible.
Survivors include her daughter, Dina Hamby Reed; sisters, Elease McGee (Robert) and Barbara Plum (Bill); and a host of friends and other family.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. Cindy McAdams and Shelley Whitney CRNP, and the entire staff of Hospice of Limestone County.
