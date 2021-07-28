HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Doris K. Stanford, 90, will be Friday, July 30, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at Hartselle Memory Gardens with Bro. Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Stanford died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born November 14, 1930, in Limestone County to George King and Laura Hargrove King. She was employed by the U.S. Government as a Materials Supply Manager, prior to her retirement. She was a member of the First Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.B. Stanford; her parents; a sister, Mildred Hargrove and a brother, Alvin Onnie King.
Survivors include a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Kelso, Jordan Kelso, Justin Kelso and Shawn Lewter.
