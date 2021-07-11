DECATUR — Funeral for Doris Marie Russell Clark, 66 of Decatur will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home with Bro. Royce Teague officiating with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clark, who died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Parkway Campus, was born March 1, 1955 in Morgan County to John Emerson Russell and Doris Schooley Russell. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a caregiver for 20 years. Also, she was big hearted and had love for everyone that she knew. She was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed her.
She retired from Morgan County Courthouse with 25 years of service.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 37 years, Keith Hawker Clark, Jr.; one daughter, Amy Clark; and grandson, Adam, all of Decatur; one brother, Steve Russell of Trinity; one sister, Kathleen Smith of Danville.
She is preceded in death by her infant son, Kyle Clark.
