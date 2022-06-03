DECATUR — Doris Muriel Steele, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Her visitation will be today, June 3, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by husband, Donald Leland Steele.
Doris is survived by her children, Vickie Lynn Steele Eberhart (Jack) and Guy Thomas Steele (Jennifer). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christopher Alan Smith, James Donald Eberhart, Jaclyn Nichole Eberhart Beckum (Kevin), Stephen Andrew Steele (Kori) and Justin Ryan Steele (Katie); as well as several great-grandchildren.
Doris was a lifetime member of the First Christian Church. She chaired many projects including the Linus Blanketeer Organization, which supplied homemade blankets to the needy at Christmas. Doris was a member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship and was a blessing to many by the services she performed when the opportunity presented itself.
Pallbearers will be Zac Creighton, Alan Smith, Don Eberhart, Kevin Beckum, Stephen Steele and Justin Steele.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Just click the donate button to donate.
