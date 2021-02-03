HARTSELLE — Doris Rice, 61, died February 2, 2021. Peck Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Sports on TV, Radio: Feb. 3, 2021
- Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election
- Tatum, Celtics hold off Curry and Warriors for 111-107 win
- First Response objects as council allows Decatur hospitals to transport some patients
- Austin Junior High moves to virtual as hospital gets vaccine shipment
- Tigers struggle on defense, fall to Georgia
- 4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
- Lawrence school employee files racial bias complaint
Most Read
Articles
- Athens mayor says more retail developments on the way
- 'We're wounded' — Decatur hospital staff give glimpse into their fight against COVID
- Gun permits, sales at record levels: 'I've never seen anything like this'
- Whisk’D Café moving to new home
- Falkville man charged with rape had rope, crowbar, police say
- Zach Packs: Priceville woman creates ministry to honor late fiancé
- Health department has to reverse course on expanded vaccinations
- Peggy Ingram Busby
- 7 CFO applicants recommended for initial interviews
- Drug agents searching for Decatur man
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: Rep. Brooks should resign (12)
- Last-minute suspense: Ed Henry gets Trump's final pardon and 'vindication' (5)
- Police: Athens man died, Falkville man arrested during disturbance at US Capitol (4)
- Mayor proposes hiring consultant for beautification, litter (4)
- Development opposition is common in Decatur (4)
- First Response refusing to buy new ambulances until city changes ordinance (3)
- Masks don't work — if not used (3)
- Rep. Mo Brooks faces censure resolution (3)
- Police: Falkville man at Capitol riot had Molotov cocktails designed to act like napalm (3)
- Editorial: Time to concede: Biden won (2)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.