TOWN CREEK — Doris Sue Bunnell Scoggin, age 76, of Town Creek, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. Her funeral service will be graveside at Providence Cemetery on March 13th at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Tom Whatley officiating.
Doris was a member of the First Baptist Church of Town Creek. She was a retired hairdresser and owner of Doris’ Hair Salon for 34 years. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert H. Scoggin; parents, Howard David Bunnell, Sr. and Myrtle C. Bunnell; and sister, Martha Sizemore.
She is survived by her sons, David and Robert A. Scoggin; grandchildren, Christopher, Nickolaus, Jacob, and Jackson Scoggin and Ashlea Mizell; brothers, David, Steve, and Patrick Bunnell; and sister, Betty Carpenter Bolan.
Pallbearers will be David South, Tony Hallmark, Christopher and Nickolaus Scoggin.
