GULF SHORES
Funeral service for Doris Segars Tapscott, 76, will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Gunter officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the fuenral home.
Ms. Tapscott, who died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence, was born September 1, 1943, in Morgan County to Hubert Leon Segars and Mary Evelyn Massey Segars, who preceded her in death. She taught school in the Morgan County School System prior to working for Sears Roebuck Company and then after receiving her real estate license, she moved to Gulf Shores. She worked in Gulf Shores for 27 years in Real Estate until she retired.
Survivors include one son, Blake Tapscott (Celeste); her friend and companion of 30 years, Bobby Howell; one brother, Michael Segars (Nancy).
