DECATUR — Doris Sibley Day, 94, of Moulton, Alabama, passed away December 25, 2019. Doris was born on March 4, 1925 to Grady and Mavis Sibley and grew up in Mount Hope, AL. She was the first born of four, a brother Bill, and two sisters, Virginia and Bettye. Following high school, she taught school and worked at the Alabama Flour Mills in Birmingham. She met Kenneth Day and they married following World War II in March of 1946.
The couple moved to Washington D.C. and both worked for the United States government. Doris gave birth to her first child, Paul, in 1947 and they continued their family with the birth of Douglas, Henry and Diana at various assignments throughout the world with the State Department. They lived in Bethesda, Maryland, once overseas assignments were completed. Doris was a talented gardener, cook, wife and mother. She was involved in her church community and enjoyed bridge, bowling and the garden club. When Kenneth retired from his job, they decided to relocate back to Alabama and built a home and farm in Moulton. She lived her final years at the Decatur Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in Decatur, AL. She was a gentle woman who was loved and respected. She will be missed by family and friends.
Mrs. Day was preceded in death by her husband of sixty three years, Kenneth Day; her son, Paul Day; her parents, Grady and Mavis Sibley; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas Day (JoAnne) of Naples, FL, and Henry Day of Decatur, AL; daughter, Diana Day Namie of Decatur, AL; and daughter-in-law, Ellen Howard Day of Loxahatchee, FL. Mrs. Day was grandmother to Julia Day, Jessica Day, Ryan Day (Heather), Katelyn Day Steer (Ryan), Haley Iverson (Phoenix), and Hardin Namie (Kate). She is survived by three great-grandchildren, Jonah Day Wignall, Juniper Wignall and Jonathan Day.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 am at the Elliot-Brown Funeral Home in Moulton, AL. A grave side service will be held at the Moulton Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:45 am.
Charitable donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.