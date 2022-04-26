TRINITY — Funeral for Mrs. Doris Terry, 82, of Trinity will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Home, 2 p.m. with Angela and Marty Baldwin officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Terry, who died Monday, April 25, 2022, at her residence, was born, July 4, 1939, to L.U. Parker and Mittie Parker. She was employed by Monsanto as a lab tech., for 12 years, and Intergraph for 18 years. She was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She left a legacy of love for her family to carry on.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William (Bill) Todd Terry; brothers, Billy Ray Parker, Bobby Jean Parker, Cecil Guy Parker, Ussery Dewayne Parker, James Errie Parker; sisters, Gail Patterson, Jerrie Nell Terry.
Survivors include, husband W.C. (Bill) Terry; daughter, Tammy (Bradley) Terry; brother, Elliott (Florene) Parker; sisters, Faye LuAllen, Linda Brackin, Ruth (Nelson) Tucker, Corrine (Stanley) Mitchell, Rhonda (Ernest) Breland; grandchildren, Cole (Laura Leigh) Terry, Courtney (Cody) McCormick, Leeann (Danny) Engle, Trent (Jessica) Terry; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Elliot Parker, Cole Terry, Cody McCormick, Preston Engle, Danny Engle, Austin Engle
Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.
