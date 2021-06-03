DECATUR
The Celebration of Life for Doris Virginia Wood Hightower, 93, will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at Roselawn Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Wendell Bennett officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Hightower died on May 31, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Moulton, Alabama. She was born July 30, 1927 in Upshaw, Alabama to James Garton Wood and Ethel Mae “Effie” Stephens Wood. Doris was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Joseph Junior Hightower, for 39 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn Wood and Donald Wood and many brothers and sisters-in-law. She is survived by her son, Danny Hightower (Polly) of Decatur; her daughter, Connie Benson (Ricky) and two grandchildren, Jennifer Benson and Nick Benson, all of Hartselle.
A member of Flint Baptist Church since 1955, Doris faithfully served as a Sunday School, Training Union and Vacation Bible School teacher. She was a member of the church choir, served on many committees and was a member of the Adult V Sunday School class, whom she dearly loved. She treasured her friends at T.O.P.S., some of whom she traveled with on many bus trips. She especially liked the “mystery trips” where they would try to guess their destinations. She also loved to sing and was a member of the Missions Quartet.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Brookdale Cedar Springs of Decatur, Columbia Cottage in Hartselle, NHC Healthcare in Moulton and Hospice of North Alabama for the care that was extended to Doris over the last five years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flint Baptist Church, 4119 Hwy 31 South, Decatur, AL 35603, Hospice of North Alabama or a charity of choice.
Pallbearers will be Nick Benson, Steve McKee, Ronnie Thorne, John Hall and Flint Baptist Church Deacons: Randy Barbrey, Steve Hall, John McCleskey, Wheeler Kirby and Roger Cobb.
At the request of the family, masks are encouraged.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.