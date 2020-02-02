ATHENS — Doris “Dot” Warren Copeland French, a longtime resident of Athens, Alabama, died on January 29, 2020 at Allegro Senior Living in St. Augustine, Florida. She was born on August 21, 1924 to Ira Daniel Warren and Irene Van Hoozer Warren in Elkmont, Alabama, and graduated from Elkmont High School.
She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Copeland Louderback (St. Augustine, FL), Beverly Copeland (Don) Carmichael (St. Augustine, FL) and Doris Copeland (Atlanta, GA). She is also survived by granddaughters, Miriam Louderback (Josh) Tolbert (Atlanta, GA), Olivia Louderback (Rhett) Daily (Kansas City, KS), Lauren Louderback (Philadelphia, PA), Allison (Jen) Schutes (Washington, DC), Hope Carmichael (Astoria, NY), Tina (Victor Bridgeman) Carmichael (Farmers Branch, TX), Carrie Carmichael (Chicago, IL) and Anna Carmichael (Chicago,IL) and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Lifford E. French, H. Gordon Copeland, and her two brothers, Joseph Warren and Cecil Vaughn Warren.
Dot is remembered for her beautiful voice, kind smiles, and elegant grace. She was devoted to her family, faith, and friends. She worked at First Federal Savings and Loan for over 20 years and was an active volunteer for the Hospital Auxiliary and Meals on Wheels. She loved singing in the choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Athens, where she was a member for over 70 years.
Visitation will be held in Athens, Alabama on Friday, February 7th 1:30 - 3:00 p.m. at the Revival Building and the funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the Athens City Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 112 South Jefferson Street, Athens, AL.
