HARTSELLE — Dorman C. Thompson, age 87, of Hartselle, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at his residence. A visitation will be held Monday, October 25, 2021, from noon, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Peck Funeral Home. Interment will be at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Dorman was born to D. C. Thompson and Evelyn Shaneyfelt Vest, on October 26, 1933, in Morgan County, AL. He was married to Betty Nixon Thompson for close to 40 years, a veteran of the Army and a member of Deer Springs Baptist Church, for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Thompson of Hartselle; one son, Tommy Eddy of Falkville; two daughters, Patricia Morris of Harvest, Bonnie Tillman of Hartselle; five grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family members. Greg Alred will be officiating.
